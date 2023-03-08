×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fbi | tiktok | china | director | christopher wray | senate | forced technology transfer

FBI's Wray to Senate Intel Committee: TikTok Could Control Users' Devices

By    |   Wednesday, 08 March 2023 05:49 PM EST

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has the ability to control millions of TikTok users' devices.

Wray responded "yes," when asked by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., if the Chinese government could use the popular video-sharing app to control the data of millions of users, if TikTok parent company "ByteDance U.S. were willing to cooperate or forced to cooperate."

He also said the software on millions of TikTok users' devices could be controlled by the Chinese government.

"Could they use it to drive narratives, like to divide Americans against each other?" Rubio asked, suggesting a possible scenario of TikTok showing Americans videos promoting Chinese ownership of Taiwan and against U.S. involvement.

It could potentially happen, according to Wray, who added "we're not sure that we would see many of the outward signs of it happening, if it was happening."

"Something that's very sacred in our country — the difference between the private sector and the public sector — that's a line that is nonexistent in the way the CCP operates."

In December, the FBI director warned the Chinese government controls the app's recommendation algorithm, which allows it to conduct operations that manipulate content or influence users, and it maintains the ability to collect user data.

On Capitol Hill, there have been calls on both sides of the aisle to restrict or ban TikTok and the House Foreign Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to give President Joe Biden the power to ban the app, in what would be the most sweeping U.S. restriction on any social media app.

The White House set a 30-day deadline last week for government agencies to ensure TikTok is not installed on any federally issued devices or systems. Governments worldwide are increasingly banning TikTok from state-owned devices and more than 30 states, Canada and European Union policy institutions have also banned the platform.

Critics say TikTok could put user data at risk because Chinese law requires China's companies share information with the government. TikTok says it operates independently and protects U.S. data through a partnership with Oracle.

According to The Washington Post, the Chinese government controls a 1% stake in one of ByteDance's domestic subsidiaries and holds one of three seats on the subsidiary's board.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has the ability to control millions of TikTok users' devices.
fbi, tiktok, china, director, christopher wray, senate, forced technology transfer
377
2023-49-08
Wednesday, 08 March 2023 05:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved