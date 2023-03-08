FBI's Wray to Senate Intel Committee: TikTok Could Control Users' Devices

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has the ability to control millions of TikTok users' devices.

Wray responded "yes," when asked by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., if the Chinese government could use the popular video-sharing app to control the data of millions of users, if TikTok parent company "ByteDance U.S. were willing to cooperate or forced to cooperate."

He also said the software on millions of TikTok users' devices could be controlled by the Chinese government.

"Could they use it to drive narratives, like to divide Americans against each other?" Rubio asked, suggesting a possible scenario of TikTok showing Americans videos promoting Chinese ownership of Taiwan and against U.S. involvement.

It could potentially happen, according to Wray, who added "we're not sure that we would see many of the outward signs of it happening, if it was happening."

"Something that's very sacred in our country — the difference between the private sector and the public sector — that's a line that is nonexistent in the way the CCP operates."

In December, the FBI director warned the Chinese government controls the app's recommendation algorithm, which allows it to conduct operations that manipulate content or influence users, and it maintains the ability to collect user data.

On Capitol Hill, there have been calls on both sides of the aisle to restrict or ban TikTok and the House Foreign Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to give President Joe Biden the power to ban the app, in what would be the most sweeping U.S. restriction on any social media app.

The White House set a 30-day deadline last week for government agencies to ensure TikTok is not installed on any federally issued devices or systems. Governments worldwide are increasingly banning TikTok from state-owned devices and more than 30 states, Canada and European Union policy institutions have also banned the platform.

Critics say TikTok could put user data at risk because Chinese law requires China's companies share information with the government. TikTok says it operates independently and protects U.S. data through a partnership with Oracle.

According to The Washington Post, the Chinese government controls a 1% stake in one of ByteDance's domestic subsidiaries and holds one of three seats on the subsidiary's board.