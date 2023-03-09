×
FBI Mistakenly Gives Proud Boys Lawyers Classified Info

By    |   Thursday, 09 March 2023 06:56 PM EST

After an FBI agent was discovered to have accidentally sent lawyers a spreadsheet with classified info, the seditious conspiracy trial targeting Proud Boys was put on temporary hold Thursday.

A top Justice Department official argued in court there had been a "spill" of classified information, forcing U.S. District Court Judge Tim Kelly to pause the trial that has been ongoing for three months, Politico reported.

Proud Boys former national chair Enrique Tarrio and four others are on trial for having attempted to prevent the transfer of power from former President Donald Trump to Joe Biden under charges of seditious conspiracy.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jocelyn Ballantine, supervising the case, noted FBI Special Agent Nicole Miller mistakenly sent a spreadsheet of communications to prosecutors, only hiding classified rows in the Excel spreadsheet instead of deleting them. The prosecutors reportedly sent that spreadsheet on to the Proud Boys lawyers for the trial that is currently ongoing.

Defense attorneys discovered the hidden fields of classified information and used it during Miller's cross examination in front of jurors this week.

Kelly has ordered the defense attorneys to not review the file until DOJ officials can conduct a review of the classified material mistakenly sent by prosecutors.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 09 March 2023 06:56 PM
