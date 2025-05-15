FBI Assigning Agents to Immigration Enforcement

FBI field offices are assigning more agents to immigration enforcement, sources told NBC News.

"As you know, we have been actively engaged in immigration enforcement efforts in coordination with our DOJ and DHS partners," according to a memo from a senior FBI official to managers that was obtained by NBC News. "Starting this week, we will need to see an increase in operational tempo in your immigration efforts. DOJ expects a significant increase in the number of agents participating in immigration enforcement operations."

An FBI agent told NBC News that FBI agents would be uncomfortable being assigned to immigration operations.

"This is not what we do, these are bad ideas," the official said. "If this was a Democrat administration, I'd be saying this is bad, we shouldn't be doing this."

The Atlanta field office will assign 67 agents, half of the agents at the office, to work on immigration enforcement and removal, while the Los Angeles field office is creating nine squads to work on enforcement and removal operations, NBC News said.

The goal is to have 2,000 FBI agents across the country working full time on immigration enforcement, according to the memo. Current and former FBI officials expressed concern to NBC News that focusing on immigration will move agents away from investigating counterterrorism, counterespionage, fraud, and violent crime.

FBI spokesman Ben Williamson defended the move.

"The FBI has been committed to supporting our partners in immigration enforcement and will remain so," Williamson said in a statement.