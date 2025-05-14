AG Bondi to Newsmax: Alien Enemies Act Will Keep US Safe

The Trump administration is pondering whether to suspend habeas corpus – which requires the government to legally justify detaining someone – in immigration cases.

Attorney General Pam Bondi told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Department of Justice will do everything within the law to keep Americans safe.

The possible use of the writ emerged since the Supreme Court last month temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's executive order that called for the deportation of violent illegal immigrant gang members through the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. This due process is being used by illegal immigrants to prevent being deported under the 18th century law.

"We have the Alien Enemies Act for a reason," Bondi told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "These people are alien enemies of the United States, and they are terrorist organizations. Whether it's Sinaloa [cartel], MS-13 or TDA [Tren de Aragua], they are jeopardizing the lives of our citizens, not only jeopardizing, they are murdering and raping our citizens every day in this country.

"People are being harmed by illegal aliens, and our law enforcement officers aren't safe. So, we're going to do everything in our country within the bounds of the law to protect everyone in this country and get the illegal aliens out of our country as fast as we can in a legal way."