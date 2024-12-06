National Police Association Endorses Patel for FBI Chief

The National Police Association (NPA) endorsed Kash Patel for FBI director on Friday, calling him a proven leader who can restore integrity and public trust to the agency.

President-elect Donald Trump announced Patel as his choice for FBI chief on Nov. 30. In addition to getting him confirmed, Trump needs to navigate the fate of current FBI Director Christoper Wray, whose 10-year term runs through 2027.

In its release, the NPA said it "strongly endorses Kash Patel and urges his confirmation."

"The law enforcement community knows that effective leadership at the FBI is essential for building public trust and enhancing coordination across all levels of policing. Kash Patel's proven record of leadership, expertise in counterterrorism and intelligence, and ability to navigate complex legal and operational challenges make him the ideal candidate to restore faith in the FBI's mission and ensure it remains a steadfast ally to our nation's police forces," the NPA wrote.

"We firmly believe that Kash Patel's appointment as FBI director will mark a pivotal moment for law enforcement and public safety across the United States. His leadership will bring a renewed focus on collaboration, ethical standards, and the relentless pursuit of justice," the statement concluded.

The NPA is a nonprofit organization supporting law enforcement through advocacy, education, and law.