FBI Investigating Attempted Hack of Ohio County Election Network: Report

The FBI is looking into an attempted hack of Lake County, Ohio's election network that occurred May 4, sources told The Washington Post.

The attempted breach happened in the office of Republican John Hamercheck, chairman of the Lake County Board of Commissioners.

County records show that Hamercheck used his security badge to swipe into the fifth-floor offices multiple times in the roughly six-hour period when someone connected a laptop to the county network on the date of Ohio's spring primary elections.

State and county officials said no sensitive data was obtained during the break-in.

''I'm aware of no criminal activity,'' Hamercheck said regarding the attempted breach. ''I have absolute confidence in our board of elections and our IT people.''

Investigators for the office of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, believe a government official may have facilitated the attempted breach of the Lake County election network, a spokesman for LaRose told the Post.

The incident bears a striking resemblance to an alleged security hack in May in Mesa County, in western Colorado.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, alerted federal cybersecurity officials at the Department of Homeland Security of the supposed intrusion. A criminal investigation began soon after, and the FBI has joined the inquiry, according to The Associated Press.

Election officials in Colorado have since accused Tina Peters, the clerk in Mesa County, of sneaking an outsider into the county's election offices to copy the hard drives of voting machines, per the Post.

Both incidents appear to connect to Douglas Frank, who has done projects for MyPillow executive Mike Lindell and was in the county shortly before the events occurred, another Post report said.

In several interviews, Frank told the outlet that he has talked to 100 election officials in more than 30 states.