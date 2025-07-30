FBI Director Patel Finds Russiagate 'Burn Bags'

FBI Director Kash Patel found sensitive documents related to the origins of the Trump–Russia probe in a secret room at the bureau, a source told Newsmax.

The Newsmax source confirmed a Fox News Digital report that thousands of documents that could shed light on the origins of the "Russian collusion" hoax were buried in multiple "burn bags." Although it seemingly had been intended for the documents to be destroyed, they were not.

Newsmax.com requested a comment from the FBI about the report.

One document FBI officials found in a burn bag was the classified annex to former special counsel John Durham's final report, which includes the underlying intelligence he reviewed, Fox News reported Wednesday.

Patel, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and acting National Security Agency Director William Hartman are working on the declassification of the classified annex.

The declassified annex will be sent to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who ultimately will release the document to the public.

"Ultimately, the release of the classified annex will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the U.S. government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting Trump to Russia," a source told Fox News Digital.

"Mere days after this intelligence was collected, the FBI launched Crossfire Hurricane. It's really hard to see how [former CIA Director James] Brennan, [former Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper and [former FBI director James] Comey are going to be able to explain this away."

Gabbard on July 18 announced that she was presenting "overwhelming evidence" to the Department of Justice showing that then-President Barack Obama and his national security team laid the groundwork for a "yearslong" Russia-connected "coup" against Trump after he won his first election in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.

Three days later, the Department of Justice confirmed it received Gabbard's criminal referral alleging a "coup" against Trump.

Ratcliffe on Sunday said statute of limitations rules likely won't come into play when it comes to potential charges against former Obama and key members of his intelligence community when it comes to allegations that they conspired to undermine Trump's first term in office.

An Obama spokesperson said early last week it was "outrageous" that Trump accused the former president of treason when pointing to Obama as the perpetrator of 2016 election fraud claims that put a cloud over Trump's first term.