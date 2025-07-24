Roger Stone to Newsmax: Feel 'Vindicated' by Russia Probe

Roger Stone, a longtime ally and former adviser to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Thursday that he feels "completely vindicated" by the emergence of evidence that has blown the lid off the Russia collusion hoax that saw him convicted of a crime 5 1/2 years ago.

Stone joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" one day after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard briefed at the White House on the piles of evidence she alleges points to a coup that was sprouted in December 2016 by former President Barack Obama and his national security principals.

"I felt completely vindicated," Stone told host Rob Schmitt.

Stone was found guilty of obstruction, false statements, and witness tampering in November 2019 and sentenced to more than three years in prison in February 2020. Trump commuted Stone's sentence in July 2020 and then granted him a full pardon in December 2020.

Now, Stone said, it's incumbent on the Department of Justice to bring these alleged conspirators to justice for perpetrating the Russian hoax, which he called the "single greatest dirty trick in American history."

"Tulsi Gabbard is emerging as among President Trump's very best appointments. She has been very methodical in the exposure of all of this intelligence. She, I think, has laid out the perfect case now," Stone said. "Now it is up to Pam Bondi, our attorney general, to impanel grand juries and indict these people. There's no doubt about the crimes.

"I think most people understand that they didn't charge me with Russian collusion; they charged me with lying under oath to Congress. When it's very clear that there was no Russian collusion to lie about, what could possibly be my motive?" he added. "So I feel vindicated. But now we have to have true justice. It's not enough just to expose these people publicly. They have to be prosecuted."

