Fani Willis Wins Reelection in Fulton County DA Race

By    |   Tuesday, 05 November 2024 10:21 PM EST

Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, who brought an election interference case against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, easily won reelection Tuesday night.

Willis defeated Republican attorney Courtney Kramer, a former White House intern under Trump.

Willis had 67.9% of the vote with 80% reporting, good for a 35-point lead over Kramer.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 05 November 2024 10:21 PM
