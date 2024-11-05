Fani Willis Wins Reelection in Fulton County DA Race

Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, who brought an election interference case against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, easily won reelection Tuesday night.
Willis defeated Republican attorney Courtney Kramer, a former White House intern under Trump.
Willis had 67.9% of the vote with 80% reporting, good for a 35-point lead over Kramer.
