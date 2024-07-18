Eric Trump Floats Political Ambitions

Eric Trump has had a busy week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, even teasing his own future presidential ambitions, according to Newsweek.

Conservative media personality Benny Johnson asked Trump if he was "a little bit sad that you don't get to see Vivek debate [Vice President] Kamala Harris for VP," referring to biotech entrepreneur and former Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy who was standing beside Trump.

"I am," said Trump of Ramaswamy, who was floated as a potential vice presidential pick for the ticket.

"I would love to see my man right here as my running mate in 2032," he quipped, suggesting a future presidential run. "I would love to see him debate Kamala."

If former President Donald Trump wins reelection, he would leave office at the start of 2029.

Eric Trump, who serves as the executive vice president of The Trump Organization, announced his father as the GOP presidential nominee at the convention Monday afternoon. Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, serves as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee.