WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: eric trump | political | ambitions | donald trump | lara trump | vivek ramaswamy | vice president

Eric Trump Floats Political Ambitions

By    |   Thursday, 18 July 2024 08:52 PM EDT

Eric Trump has had a busy week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, even teasing his own future presidential ambitions, according to Newsweek.

Conservative media personality Benny Johnson asked Trump if he was "a little bit sad that you don't get to see Vivek debate [Vice President] Kamala Harris for VP," referring to biotech entrepreneur and former Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy who was standing beside Trump.

"I am," said Trump of Ramaswamy, who was floated as a potential vice presidential pick for the ticket.

"I would love to see my man right here as my running mate in 2032," he quipped, suggesting a future presidential run. "I would love to see him debate Kamala."

If former President Donald Trump wins reelection, he would leave office at the start of 2029.

Eric Trump, who serves as the executive vice president of The Trump Organization, announced his father as the GOP presidential nominee at the convention Monday afternoon. Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, serves as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Eric Trump has had a busy week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, even teasing his own future presidential ambitions, according to Newsweek.
eric trump, political, ambitions, donald trump, lara trump, vivek ramaswamy, vice president
172
2024-52-18
Thursday, 18 July 2024 08:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved