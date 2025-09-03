Report: White House, NYC's Adams in Talks Over Potential Job

As New York City mayoral candidates come under increasing pressure to drop out of the race and consolidate support around the strongest challenger to democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is reportedly in talks with the White House over a potential job in the Trump administration.

According to the New York Post, conversations about a possible role for Adams have been taking place among senior administration officials, but it is unclear if President Donald Trump has participated in them.

"I think Adams would be able to craft a position and a portfolio that's to his liking," a source close to the president's administration told the outlet.

"I've heard the Adams team wants it," another source close to the White House said.

A source in the mayor's circle confirmed to the Post that his team has urged him to take a position within the administration, but Adams is not completely on board with the idea.

"I have a job. I'm running for reelection; I'm still doing that, and I'm looking forward to getting reelected," Adams told reporters on Wednesday when asked about the talks at an unrelated news conference.

An Adams spokesperson issued this statement on his behalf on Wednesday afternoon:

"Mayor Adams has made it clear that he will not respond to every rumor that comes up. He will remain focused, not be distracted, and grind for New Yorkers. He has had no discussions with, nor has he met with, President Donald Trump regarding the mayoral race. The Mayor is fully committed to winning this election, with millions of New Yorkers preparing to cast their votes. His record is clear: crime is down, jobs are up, and he has consistently stood up for working families. Mayor Adams is focused on building on that progress and earning four more years to continue delivering for the people of New York.”

The reported discussions are being discussed as Adams' independent reelection bid appears ever more improbable and seems more likely to contribute to a Mamdani victory in November.

Mamdani became the mayoral race's front-runner in June when he won the Democrat primary in an upset victory, stunning the establishment with his defeat of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Undeterred, Cuomo, like Adams, is now making an independent run for mayor.

The crowded field of four contenders has only helped cement Mamdani's lead in the race, with recent polling showing Cuomo as his only real competition in a head-to-head matchup.

The Post's sources said that Trump surrogates and officials have been trying to pressure long-shot candidates, such as independent Jim Walden and Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa, to drop out of the race. Walden suspended his campaign on Tuesday, but Sliwa said in a statement that he is "not interested in a job with the White House."

"My focus is right here in New York," Sliwa said. "I'm the only candidate on a major party line who can defeat Mamdani, and I'm committed to carrying this fight through to Election Day. The people of New York City deserve a mayor who truly cares."

Reacting to reports of a potential White House job for Adams, Mamdani said on X that "Cuomo is Trump's choice for Mayor."

"The White House is considering jobs for Adams and Sliwa to clear the field," he wrote on Wednesday. "New Yorkers are sick of corrupt politics and backroom deals. No matter who's running, we will deliver a better future on November 4."