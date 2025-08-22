WATCH TV LIVE

Cuomo Taps State Funds to Counter Mamdani's Millions

By    |   Friday, 22 August 2025 09:49 PM EDT

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tapped into money from his state campaign coffers directly to his city account in an attempt to compete with Zohran Mamdani, who has become a prodigious fundraiser since winning the Democrat mayoral primary, Politico said.

Cuomo has raised $507,660 over the last five weeks and has transferred $68,225 from his state account that he used in his prior campaigns for governor. Cuomo has $1.2 million on hand, according to his filing with the New York City Campaign Finance Board.

Mamdani reported raised $1.05 million over the past month, according to his filing. Mamdani has $4.4 million and is expected to be eligible for $2.2 million in matching funds from the New York City Campaign Finance Board, Politico reported. Cuomo is hoping to receive $400,000.

Cuomo trails Mamdani by double digits and has been unsuccessful in trying to get other candidates, like New York City Mayor Eric Adams, to drop out of the race.

"Certain people wanted to transfer donations they made to the state account to the city account and, in consultation with [the NYCCFB], were permitted to on an individual basis," Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said in a statement.

Cuomo, who resigned during his third term, has $7.5 million in his state campaign account. To transfer more of the money to his city account, he has to get past donors to fill out forms acceding to the transfer of funds, Politico reported. Due to city fundraising rules that differ from the state, not all of Cuomo's funds would be eligible to be transferred.

Fix the City, a super PAC that spent $22 million on Cuomo in the primary, has not raised significant amounts of money for the primary, Politico reported.

Mamdani and Cuomo both saw 52% of their campaign funds come from outside the five boroughs, Politico reported.

Adams reported raising $420,886 and has $3.9 million on hand. Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa raised $407,332 and has $2 million on hand.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 22 August 2025 09:49 PM
