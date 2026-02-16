Report: Long Island Chef's Epstein Link Detailed in DOJ Files

A Long Island chef worked as Jeffrey Epstein's personal cook and traveled to his private island, according to newly released Department of Justice records and reported by the New York Post.

Francis Derby was employed as Epstein's private chef, according to the Post, from May to November 2012, based on emails included in documents recently made public by the DOJ.

The records show Derby's name appears more than 1,300 times in the material.

Derby works on Long Island at the Halyard Restaurant in Greenport.

There are no indications in the released messages that Derby was aware of any criminal conduct, and he has denied knowledge of Epstein's activities.

"In May 2012, I was hired as a cook for Jeffrey Epstein," Derby said in a statement to the Post. "At the time I accepted the position, I had no knowledge of who Mr. Epstein was and was unaware of any allegations of misconduct.

"My role was to procure food, plan meals, and provide culinary service.

"My responsibilities were in the kitchen. My only time outside the kitchen was serving meals in the dining room and staff quarters, and I was directed to avoid common areas.

"I left the position of my own accord in November 2012."

Epstein was convicted in 2008 of state prostitution-related charges and was required to register as a sex offender.

He died in 2019 while in custody at a Manhattan jail.

The DOJ records indicate Derby traveled multiple times to Little St. James during his employment, at Epstein's request, in his role as private chef.

Emails cited in the documents show Derby discussing food preparation, storage, and transportation.

Newsmax tried to contact Derby for additional comment but did not receive a response.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., has questioned whether the Justice Department has released all records related to Epstein, writing on social media that additional material may exist.

French police on Monday searched the Arab World Institute in Paris as part of an investigation involving its former head, Jack Lang, and reported ties to Epstein.

French prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into alleged tax fraud involving Lang and his daughter following the DOJ's documents release.