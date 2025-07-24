Energy Department Picks 4 Locations for New AI Sites

The Department of Energy has selected four sites on land already owned by the department for the first group of artificial intelligence development sites.

The sites chosen by the department are the Idaho National Laboratory, Oak Ridge Reservation, Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant, and the Savannah River Site.

A department release said these will be the first federal sites involving private industry partners to "develop cutting edge AI data center and energy generation projects."

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said, "By leveraging DOE land assets for the deployment of AI and energy infrastructure, we are taking a bold step to accelerate the next Manhattan Project — ensuring U.S. AI and energy leadership."

The Manhattan Project, managed by the government during World War II, developed and deployed the first atomic weapons in what some consider to be among the most notable historical events of the 20th century.

President Donald Trump has placed the same level of importance on America's involvement in developing AI. In an executive order issued in the first week of his second term in the White House, declared: "It is the policy of the United States to sustain and enhance America's global AI dominance in order to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security."

On Wednesday, Trump announced more details about his plan for AI development and supporting energy production. The plan and the new site announcement address demands from tech sector companies relating to AI data centers. They've warned that the U.S. could be hit with national security threats if other countries are allowed to move faster and farther than the U.S. with AI.

The Wall Street Journal reported that CEOs of major companies involved with AI and energy development are supporting the Trump initiative, as it eliminates government restrictions and allows for increasing exports of American tech.