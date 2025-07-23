WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: james lankford | donald trump | trade deals | japan | imports | tariffs

Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Trade Deals Forcing Open Many Markets

By    |   Wednesday, 23 July 2025 09:33 AM EDT

Sen. James Lankford praised the trade deals that President Donald Trump has reached this week with Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines, telling Newsmax on Wednesday that he understands more such agreements are about to be reached with other nations.

The Oklahoma Republican, who is a member of the Senate Finance Committee, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that the deals already reached are "very significant."

The largest of the recent deals, with Japan, was announced on Tuesday. The trade framework places a 15% tax on goods imported from Japan, with Trump saying that Tokyo has also agreed to invest $550 billion in the United States.

The 15% tax on imported Japanese goods is lower than the 25% rate that Trump had warned the Japanese would be levied beginning on Aug. 1.

Lankford praised the agreements, saying that "many of these countries have blocked out American purchasing at all, and so the president is forcing open their markets with these negotiations and providing the tariff revenue coming back into the United States from their products being sold here."

The senator called them "very significant deals" and said that he is has been told that "there are more trade deals that are [about] to be finished, so the president is going to be on a winning streak for awhile."

