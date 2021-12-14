Musk Mocks Elizabeth Warren: 'Don't Call the Manager on Me, Sen. Karen'

Fresh off his Time magazine Person of the Year honor and calling for Congress to press ''delete'' on President Joe Biden's ''Build Back Better'' plan, Elon Musk is firing shots at Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as a ''Karen.''

Warren first tweeted that the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder is ''freeloading off everyone else'' under a ''rigged tax code.''

''Let's change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,'' Warren tweeted.

Musk then fired off a series of tweets trolling Warren as an ''angry mom'' and a ''Karen,'' a pejorative term as defined by the Urban Dictionary as a ''middle-aged woman'' who ''makes solutions to others' problems an inconvenience to her although she isn't even remotely affected.''

''Stop projecting!'' Musk tweeted, linking a story detailing her ''lies about being Native American.''

Musk, a troll of critics on Twitter, did not stop there.

''You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend's angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason,'' he tweeted, adding in an ensuing tweet: ''Please don't call the manager on me, Senator Karen.''

Musk further tweeted: "And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year."

The electric vehicle entrepreneur has rejected tax credits for the vehicles or charging networks.

''Unnecessary,'' Musk told a Wall Street Journal reporter. ''Do we need support for gas stations? No, we don't. So there's no need for support for a charging network. I would delete it. Delete.''

''Honestly, I would just can this whole bill,'' Musk said. ''Don't pass it, that's my recommendation.''

Musk also mocked Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who wrote the framework of the act as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. Sanders triggered him by calling for the ''extremely wealthy'' to ''pay their fair share.''

''I keep forgetting that you're still alive,'' Musk tweeted.