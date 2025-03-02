Musk Backs Call for US to Leave NATO, UN

Elon Musk supported calls for the United States to withdraw from NATO and the United Nations.

MAGA influencer Gunther Eagleman's posted on X, "It's time to leave NATO and the UN."

Musk shared Eagleman's post on X and wrote, "I agree."

Musk, who is known to have President Donald Trump's ear and serves as a "special employee" at the White House, did not elaborate. But the suggestion came after several social media users pointed to the call from Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, to withdraw from both organizations.

In the past, Musk has said the U.S. makes up a disproportionate amount of NATO's power and has questioned why it is necessary after the collapse of the Soviet Union, according to the New York Post. Musk has also complained that the U.S. spends too much money on the U.N.

It remains unclear whether the Trump administration agrees with Musk's endorsement or whether the tech baron's influence could play a role in shaping U.S. foreign policy in the future, Newsweek reported.

Although Trump has not directly declared plans to leave NATO, he has repeatedly urged European nations to boost their defense spending, warning that the United States should not shoulder the alliance's financial burden alone.

Musk's endorsement comes amid heightened tensions following a tense Oval Office meeting on Friday among Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the Ukrainian president was thrown out of the White House.