WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elon musk | doge | antonio gracias | weingarten

DOGE Official and Musk Ally, Antonio Gracias Leaves Govt

By    |   Thursday, 24 July 2025 01:50 PM EDT

Antonio Gracias, a longtime ally of Elon Musk and a high-ranking member of the initial DOGE team, has stepped down from his role in government, his equity firm announced on Thursday in a response to a request from a top teacher's union official.

Gracias is the chief executive, chief investment officer, and founder of Valor Equity Partners, a private equity firm that manages $17.5 billion in assets. Gracias had been volunteering at the Department of Government Efficiency since March and had focused on finding waste in the Social Security Administration among other areas.

The investor has served on the board for Musk's Tesla and SpaceX and shared Musk's skepticism of the financial health of Social Security. Gracias said that he believed there was "material weakness" in the trust funds set up by the government to keep Social Security solvent.

Gracias' work in government while running his asset management firm sparked conflict of interest accusations from the president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten. The official annoucement of his resignation comes the same week as Weingarten sent letters to the managers of nine public pension funds for which Valor was managing nearly $2 billion in assets. Weingarten told NBC News the letters were sent so the managers might "question if the risks of Valor now outweigh the gains."

"Pension fund fiduciaries have a duty to ensure the integrity of their investments," Weingarten said in an interview. "And it is concerning to us that Valor employees appear to be engaged in alternative pursuits unrelated to the management of their core business."

Weingarten has requested information from the pension fund managers on if the $1.8 billion they had collectively invested with Valor had seen a decrease in value during Gracias' time with DOGE.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Antonio Gracias, a longtime ally of Elon Musk and a high-ranking member of the initial DOGE team, has stepped down from his role in government, his equity firm announced on Thursday in a response to a request from a top teacher's union official.
elon musk, doge, antonio gracias, weingarten
292
2025-50-24
Thursday, 24 July 2025 01:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved