Democrats Threaten Boycotts After Ex-Trump Official Chao Joins Kroger Board

After it was announced that former Trump Cabinet official Elaine Chao was named to the board of directors at Kroger, some Democrats took to social media to declare their outrage and announce their boycotts.

Chao, the wife of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was secretary of transportation om the Trump administration.

According to Supermarket News, Chao will serve until Kroger’s annual shareholders meeting in June 2022, after which she will stand for election by stockholders.

"We are pleased to welcome Elaine to Kroger. She’s an experienced national and global leader who brings to Kroger’s board deep knowledge of corporate governance, strategic and workforce management, and public-private partnerships as well as extensive experience at the highest levels of U.S. government," Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said in a statement.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, is the parent company of many stores, including Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Harris Teeter and Pay-Less Super Markets.

A Democratic Super PAC tweeted, "[W]ho else is staying far away from Kroger, Fred Meyer, and any of their other stores since they've added corrupt Elaine Chao to the board?"

TheBlaze reports that social media users circulated a list of companies Wednesday in order to organize a boycott in protest. TheBlaze gives examples of social media users on Twitter protesting against Kroger as well.

Chao also served as President George W. Bush’s labor secretary from 2001 to 2009.