×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elainechao | kroger | leftistboycotts

Democrats Threaten Boycotts After Ex-Trump Official Chao Joins Kroger Board

Democrats Threaten Boycotts After Ex-Trump Official Chao Joins Kroger Board
Then-Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao attends a banquet in 2019 in Tokyo. (Du Xiaoyi/Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 04 August 2021 09:03 PM

After it was announced that former Trump Cabinet official Elaine Chao was named to the board of directors at Kroger, some Democrats took to social media to declare their outrage and announce their boycotts.

Chao, the wife of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was secretary of transportation om the Trump administration.

According to Supermarket News, Chao will serve until Kroger’s annual shareholders meeting in June 2022, after which she will stand for election by stockholders.

"We are pleased to welcome Elaine to Kroger. She’s an experienced national and global leader who brings to Kroger’s board deep knowledge of corporate governance, strategic and workforce management, and public-private partnerships as well as extensive experience at the highest levels of U.S. government," Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said in a statement.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, is the parent company of many stores, including Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Harris Teeter and Pay-Less Super Markets.

A Democratic Super PAC tweeted, "[W]ho else is staying far away from Kroger, Fred Meyer, and any of their other stores since they've added corrupt Elaine Chao to the board?"

TheBlaze reports that social media users circulated a list of companies Wednesday in order to organize a boycott in protest. TheBlaze gives examples of social media users on Twitter protesting against Kroger as well.

Chao also served as President George W. Bush’s labor secretary from 2001 to 2009. 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
After it was announced that former Trump Cabinet official Elaine Chao was named to the board of directors at Kroger, some Democrats took to social media to declare their outrage and announce their boycotts.
elainechao, kroger, leftistboycotts
231
2021-03-04
Wednesday, 04 August 2021 09:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved