Rotterman: Let's Never Forget D-Day's Battle for Freedom

OPINION

Like many older Americans, our home is filled with pictures of family members who served in WWII and other conflicts.

While our fathers were fighting in the South Pacific — the biggest military invasion in the history of the world was being planned — D Day.

My husband’s father was a navy tail gunner on a TDM Avenger, shot down in the battle of Leyte Gulf and my father served with an army rifle company attached to a tank division with his group deploying to Australia and eventually on with Gen. Douglas MacArthur to the Philippines.

Years ago, my husband and I, while visiting Normandy’s American Cemetery, walked among the rows of white crosses of the fallen.

That day the words of my grandfather came back to me, and I remember so clearly what he said: he had been an 18-year-old soldier in France in World War I.

He never forgot his fallen comrades buried under more white crosses where many other Americans are buried: "Those poor, poor boys," he said. "They never saw home again. They are still over there." And then he would add, "I was lucky, lucky, lucky."

Those who survive combat often repeat that phrase: "I was lucky."

The casualties and deaths that Eisenhower knew would come on D Day were ever present in his mind as they planned the invasion.

Estimated losses — that was a phrase repeated constantly as the invasion plan moved forward.

The sheer undertaking of D Day — the largest military invasion in history — was staggering in scope. The intricate coordination and success of its secrecy was a phenomenal act and would be almost impossible I fear, in today’s world.

This war was fought from the battlefields, ships, planes — from the war rooms across the world — and by regular citizens “doing their bit,” as they would say.

Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, supreme commander of the Allied forces believed the invasion was a great crusade and that the Allied forces would not fail.

After D Day and the days that followed during World War II, we learned about unthinkable atrocities committed by the Nazis and of countless acts bravery by the Allied forces.

As thousands labored and bled in combat, victory finally came, but as with all wars, not without great sacrifice.

It is our responsibility — our duty to ensure that generations to come never forget the price paid for freedom.

Karen Hayes Rotterman is a native North Carolinian, former college professor, director, television executive producer, communications business owner and an appointee in President Ronald Reagan's administration.