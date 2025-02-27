Education Department Launches Anti-DEI Portal

The Trump administration this week launched a new online portal for public complaints about attempts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in K-12 public schools across the country.

In an announcement on Thursday, the Department of Education said that the "End DEI" portal will allow members of the public to "submit reports of discrimination based on race or sex in [a] publicly-funded K-12 school."

The portal includes a press release from Tiffany Justice, the co-founder of Moms for Liberty, a group that advocates against the teaching of issues that concern race and LGBT rights in public schools.

"For years, parents have been begging schools to focus on teaching their kids practical skills like reading, writing, and math, instead of pushing critical theory, rogue sex education and divisive ideologies — but their concerns have been brushed off, mocked, or shut down entirely," Justice said.

"Parents, now is the time that you share the receipts of the betrayal that has happened in our public schools. This webpage demonstrates that President [Donald] Trump's Department of Education is putting power back in the hands of parents," she continued.