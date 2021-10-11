NY Post Editorial Board Bashes Biden's 'Cabinet of Horrors'

The New York Post Editorial Board has come out to blast the "scandals from top to bottom in Joe Biden's Cabinet of horrors" in a scathing review of the early struggles of the administration.
"Halloween came early this year, courtesy of the Biden administration," the editorial began. "While the president is primarily to blame for the choices in Afghanistan, the border and holding an infrastructure bill hostage to the Squad, his team is facing their own crises, many self-created. Here, some of the lowlights of many of the members of Joe Biden's Cabinet of Horrors."
From calling Vice President Kamala Harris the VP in the shadows — "Harris has gone into hiding, barely making public appearances as her favorables have tanked"— to White House chief of staff Ron Klain being the "shadow president," few were spared in Biden's Cabinet from the Post's critique of the administration's first 10 months.
Among the Post's scathing rebukes:
- Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen: "Yellen promised that she would 'be a voice for fiscal sanity.' So much for that!"
- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin: How can he trust Gen. Mark Milley after the joint chiefs of staff went behind former President Donald Trump's back? And "How can he not tell Biden he must be removed from his post?"
- Attorney General Merrick Garland: His call for the FBI and U.S. attorneys to investigate and prosecute school board protests is "a spectacular overreach of federal power"; yet, the Post adds, "But in a fight between angry moms and a weaponized Department of Justice, our money is on the moms."
- Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland: She moved the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado, "but not enough bureaucrats wanted to live there (300 retired or quit), so Haaland is now moving it back to the swamp."
- Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack: Take a Democrat's word for it: Collin C. Peterson, D-Minn., former House Agriculture Committee chairman. "I would argue this transfer tax, which could be as high as 43.4%, is the worst idea that has been proposed in terms of its impact on agriculture in my lifetime."
- Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo: "Argued, counterintuitively, that companies needed to be taxed more in order to compete globally."
- Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh: "When 194,000 jobs were added in September, far below the 500,000 forecast, Walsh said, 'I don't think it's as bad as what everyone's reporting.' It's his own department that reported it!"
- Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra: "Politico noted that the guy who should be in charge of the nation's COVID response doesn't even attend meetings. 'They brief him,' a person close to the pandemic response team told the outlet. 'But he's not a decider on response activities.' Why? Because of his 'lack of experience as a public health policymaker and communicator.'"
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge: "As Democrats rush to spend even more money, only 11% of the $46 billion in emergency rental assistance has been distributed."
- Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg: "With supply issues impacting the economy and cargo ships waiting offshore, Buttigieg's answer is a task force."
- Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm: She told oil companies they "cannot hang on and be the Kodak or the Blockbuster Video of the energy world," something, the Post noted, they have been ineffectively told for more than 100 years.
- Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona: "Has been pushing for critical race theory to be taught in schools and dismissed parents who have legitimate worries about how their children are being divided. Cardona said the debate wasn't real, and 'I think it's a proxy for being mad that their guy didn't win.'"
- Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas: "Has sent message to world: Come on in."
- Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan: "Is being sued for 'illegally' firing 'dozens of independent scientific advisers from two key committees earlier this year and replaced them with academics dependent on the agency for grant money.'"
- White House chief of staff Ron Klain: "The shadow president. Insiders say Klain holds enormous sway over Biden and the agenda, and has emboldened the far-left wing of the party."
© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.