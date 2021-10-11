NY Post Editorial Board Bashes Biden's 'Cabinet of Horrors'

The New York Post Editorial Board has come out to blast the "scandals from top to bottom in Joe Biden's Cabinet of horrors" in a scathing review of the early struggles of the administration.

"Halloween came early this year, courtesy of the Biden administration," the editorial began. "While the president is primarily to blame for the choices in Afghanistan, the border and holding an infrastructure bill hostage to the Squad, his team is facing their own crises, many self-created. Here, some of the lowlights of many of the members of Joe Biden's Cabinet of Horrors."

From calling Vice President Kamala Harris the VP in the shadows — "Harris has gone into hiding, barely making public appearances as her favorables have tanked"— to White House chief of staff Ron Klain being the "shadow president," few were spared in Biden's Cabinet from the Post's critique of the administration's first 10 months.

Among the Post's scathing rebukes:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken: "He has no answers for the debacle in Afghanistan."

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen: "Yellen promised that she would 'be a voice for fiscal sanity.' So much for that!"



Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin: How can he trust Gen. Mark Milley after the joint chiefs of staff went behind former President Donald Trump's back? And "How can he not tell Biden he must be removed from his post?"



: How can he trust Gen. Mark Milley after the joint chiefs of staff went behind former President Donald Trump's back? And "How can he not tell Biden he must be removed from his post?" Attorney General Merrick Garland: His call for the FBI and U.S. attorneys to investigate and prosecute school board protests is "a spectacular overreach of federal power"; yet, the Post adds, "But in a fight between angry moms and a weaponized Department of Justice, our money is on the moms."