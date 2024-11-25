WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: east tennessee state university | artist | joel gibbs | mike johnson | donald trump | fascism

Art Exhibit of Trump With Swastikas, KKK Hoods Stirs Outrage

By    |   Monday, 25 November 2024 08:37 PM EST

A college art exhibit at East Tennessee State University has stirred outrage among Republican lawmakers for its depictions of Republican lawmakers, including President-elect Donald Trump, alongside swastikas and Ku Klux Klan hoods.

A response to fascism is how artist Joel Gibbs described his "Evolution" piece, in which a swastika morphs into a cross behind a portrait of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Tennessee news outlet WJHL reported.

"The fascism we seem to have in this country has attached itself to extreme right Christian groups," Gibbs said. "So I just figured by having a cross evolve into a swastika with him there smirking, it would sort of just give a ... it's a very large political cartoon in my sensibility."

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., called the painting "an abhorrent mockery of my Christian faith" and demanded its removal.

"I, along with many students at ETSU, find the exhibit disturbing and hateful," Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., wrote in a letter to the university, according to the New York Post.

State Sen. Rusty Crowe called the display "hateful" and said it does not reflect the values of Northeast Tennessee.

University President Brian Noland said he found some of the pieces in the temporary exhibit "abhorrent" but cited state laws preventing their removal.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A college art exhibit at East Tennessee State University has stirred outrage among Republican lawmakers for its depictions of Republican lawmakers, including President-elect Donald Trump, alongside swastikas and Ku Klux Klan hoods.
east tennessee state university, artist, joel gibbs, mike johnson, donald trump, fascism
210
2024-37-25
Monday, 25 November 2024 08:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved