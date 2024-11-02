In-Person Early Voting Surpasses 2020 by 3 Million

The number of Americans who have voted early and in person has already exceeded the 2020 totals by 3 million, Newsweek reported Saturday.

Citing data from the University of Florida's Election Lab, Newsweek reported that thus far more than 38 million U.S. voters have cast their ballot in person prior to Election Day compared to 35 million in 2020.

Although early in-person votes have risen, overall early voting including mail-in ballots is behind the election season of 2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans embraced the convenience of mail-in ballots, helping to push early voting that year to a record 101 million votes. As of Saturday, only 72 million people have already voted in this year's election.

While down from 2020, the early voting figures this year have already surpassed those in 2016 and the midterm elections of 2022. Of those who have voted early this year, 54% are women, according to the Election Lab and based on states that report gender data.

Other takeaways from the Election Lab findings include an increase in Republicans voting early. In 2020, Democrats outpaced Republicans in early voting 45% to 30%. Four years later, the Democrats' lead has decreased, with Republicans now embracing early voting at 36% compared to 38% for Democrats.

Perhaps the most striking discrepancy over the past four years has been the decrease in early voting from young voters, or those in the 18-25 demographic. According to the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, only 8% of young voters have cast an early ballot this year compared to 70% in 2020.