Oz's Lead Shrinks to Less Than 1,100 With Ballots Still Counting

Our election sources across Pennsylvania report that the race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick remains razor close, with Oz leading now by less than 1,100 votes.

These results are the latest as of 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time, with an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Republican votes statewide still to be counted.

Sources say most of these are absentee votes, and McCormick has done well with such ballots.

And another 3,000 same-day votes cast in Allegheny County (Pittsburgh) remain to be counted with the partisan breakdown of those ballots unknown.

Same-day voting favored Oz across the state, but McCormick did well in western Pennsylvania, which includes Allegheny County.

Oz supporters say that even if 4% of the remaining ballots favor McCormick, a generous number, at most it would be a net positive of approximately 600 votes, giving Oz the win.

Both sides are gearing up for litigation as this race continues to go to the wire.

