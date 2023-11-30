Fauci to Appear Before House Panel in January

Dr. Anthony Fauci will appear before the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic for two days in January, Chair Brad Wenstrup announced Thursday.

Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), will appear for a two-day transcribed interview on Jan. 8-9, Wenstrup said in a statement.

The former presidential adviser also will appear in a public hearing at a date to be determined.

"Dr. Fauci was the face of America's public health response during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his testimony will serve as a crucial component of the Select Subcommittee's investigations into the origin of COVID-19, coercive mandates, gain-of-function type research, scientific censorship, and more," Wenstrup said.

"The numerous controversies that have arisen during and after the pandemic. Americans deserve trusted public health leaders who prioritize the well-being of our people over any personal or political goals. Thankfully, retirement from public service does not shield one from Congressional oversight nor accountability to the American people. During Dr. Fauci's upcoming testimonies, honesty is non-negotiable."