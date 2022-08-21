New Poll Has Tight Race for Oz, Mastriano

One of the nation's key battleground states is shaping up to be close in these midterms, potentially bringing big dollars and headlines to Pennsylvania.

Both GOP gubernatorial-nominee Doug Mastriano and GOP Sen.-nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz are locked in close races, according to the latest polling by The Trafalgar Group.

Both candidates are endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who has marked Pennsylvania as a key state to slot America First candidates after the 2020 presidential election integrity questions raised by his campaign.

In the race for the open Senate seat, among Trafalgar's likely voters (4.6% undecided):

Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman 48.4%. Republican Oz 43.5%. Libertarian Erik Gerhardt 1.8%. Other 1.7%.

The 4.9-point lead for Fetterman is 2 points outside the margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points in the poll.

In the race for governor (4.8% undecided):

Democrat Josh Shapiro 48.6%. Republican Mastriano 44.7%. Libertarian Matt Hackenburg 1.1%. Other 0.8%.

Mastriano trails by 3.9 points, which is just 1 point outside of the margin of error.

The Trafalgar Group polled 1,096 likely Pennsylvania general election voters Aug. 15-18. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.