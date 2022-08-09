Pa. GOP Gov. Nominee Mastriano to Newsmax: Dems 'Drunk with Power'

Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee and State Sen. Doug Mastriano told Newsmax Tuesday that Democrats are acting "drunk with power" after recent events including the FBI raiding the Florida home of former President Donald Trump on Monday.

"The Democrats just go too far. I see it in Pennsylvania, we're seeing it in Washington, D.C., and we saw it in Florida last night," Mastriano said during "Wake Up America" Tuesday. "They just don't know when to stop. They're kind of like drunk with power here."

Mastriano is endorsed by the former president in his race and is scheduled to testify virtually today in front of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, protest and riot at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reported.

According to the report, Mastriano was "a key figure" in Trump's alleged "effort to overturn the 2020 election."

The report said that Mastriano's attorneys have not yet agreed with the committee on what questions he would discuss, and his appearance may be very brief.

"We provided everything we found that was not part of his legislative functions," Mastriano's lawyer, Tim Parlatore, told NBC News in June. "My client has nothing to hide."

Mastriano told Newsmax that Democrats are trying to "beat home the point" regarding the hearings while the people in Pennsylvania are struggling with real issues like the high price of gas and inflation.

"The facts are people in Pennsylvania, and across the nation here, inflation is killing them, gas prices are killing them, what's happening in the schools [with] pushing sexualization of our kids," he said. "This empowerment of the parents, and on, and on, and on. They are just out of touch here because of these failed approaches and this overreach here, we're going to see a huge red wave [in] November."

Mastriano said that the Democrats do not understand the people, and how much better the country was under Trump's administration.

"They just don't understand the people. They're just so out of touch," he said. "Donald Trump was incredible for this country, I'll note that at the geopolitical level, even Vladimir Putin behaved with Donald Trump as president for four years. That's something that had not happened in a decade. I guess he is their worst nightmare because he does really believe in this country, in the Constitution, the restoring of freedoms in the people's hands rather than overpower and overreach of a [President Joe] Biden administration that we're seeing here."

