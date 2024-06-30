WATCH TV LIVE

N.D. Gov. Burgum: Biden 'Not Capable of Serving' as President

By    |   Sunday, 30 June 2024 03:33 PM EDT

President Joe Biden is "not capable of serving" in the White House, and his weakness as shown in Thursday's debate is a threat to national security, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum insisted Sunday.

"All of America saw," Burgum, who is said to be a top contender in the race to become former President Donald Trump's running mate, told NBC News' "Meet the Press."  "Our adversaries saw it. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin saw it. [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] saw it. The Ayatollah saw it."

That means that while the discussion continues to be on the election and Biden's troubled performance in the debate, "we're at a greater national security risk today than we were on Thursday because the commander in chief showed he's not capable of serving."

Burgum, meanwhile, remained somewhat mum on whether he and Trump have spoken about his becoming a running mate. 

"That would be between the president and I," he answered. However, NBC noted that his response went further than he had gone before in acknowledging he and the former president had spoken. 

Earlier this month, the network reported that Burgum, and Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, are on Trump's shortlist of potential running mates.

Meanwhile, Trump said in the debate that he would accept the results of the upcoming election "if it's a fair and legal and good election," and Sunday, Burgum echoed him, saying Trump will accept the results if the election is "free and fair and secure."

"All the things that any of us, whether you're an independent, a Democrat, or Republican, would expect — the elections we have in North Dakota, where people don't challenge them, because we've got secure elections, and I think that's what we need in this entire country," he said.

