Trump Joins YouTube Rival Rumble

Former President Donald Trump joined Rumble on Saturday. The former president created an official account on the video-sharing platform rivaling YouTube.

So far, the only video posted is a livestream broadcast for his Saturday night rally. The live video, sponsored by Save America, showed the president in his first post-presidential rally since leaving the White House. The rally will be held outside of Cleveland, Ohio, in Wellington.

According to Rumble's website, the platform would allow creators ways to host, manage, distribute, and create feeds while monetizing content.

According to The Post Millennial, Rumble had 1.6 million members in the third quarter of 2020 and has since grown to 31.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. The platform's growing popularity has attracted investors such as PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and American political commentator Dan Bongino.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., has also created an account with the platform where he has shared such videos as President Joe Biden's "gaffe[s]" and the "suspicious" ways China has been acting.

Trump had been exiled across the social media platforms following the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riots. But Rumble features options to share videos to platforms such as Twitter, Reddit, as well as offering an embed code to share links.