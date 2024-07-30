Black Journalists' Leader Quits Before Trump Speech

An invitation to speak by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) to former President Donald Trump caused a key resignation in its leadership, Axios reported Tuesday.

Karen Attiah, a longtime Washington Post columnist, announced she is stepping down as co-chair of the NABJ after internal and external protests after the announcement of Trump being a featured speaker at this week's convention.

"I have decided to step down as co-chair from this year's #NABJ24 convention in Chicago," she posted.

Trump's campaign announced Monday that he had accepted an invitation to attend a question-and-answer session Wednesday in Chicago. The event is closed to the public but will be live streamed on NABJ's YouTube and Facebook pages, the group said in a statement.

"We look forward to our attendees hearing from former President Trump on the critical issues our members and their audiences care about most," NABJ President Ken Lemon said. "While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know."

Axios noted that the group's Instagram post announcing Trump's speaking engagement had garnered over 800 comments in less than one day.

"While my decision was influenced by a variety of factors, I was not involved or consulted with in any way with the decision to platform Trump in such a format," Attiah said. "To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck."

Conference co-chair Tia Michell defended her position according to Axios, saying: "I helped make this call. And it's in line with invitations NABJ has sent to every presidential candidate for decades."

The NABJ, founded in 1975, is the nation's largest association of journalists of color. In the past, it hosted speakers who included former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.