Trump on Mar-A-Lago Return: I Will 'See for Myself' Scene of FBI Raid

Trump on Mar-A-Lago Return: I Will 'See for Myself' Scene of FBI Raid
Police outside Mar-a-Lago following the FBI search of Trump's home. (AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 18 September 2022 11:09 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday announced he would return to his Mar-a-Lago residence to evaluate the scene of the FBI's raid last month, which included the seizure of documents taken from the White House.

"I'll soon be heading to the scene of the unwarranted, unjust, and illegal Raid and Break-In of my home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "I'll be able to see for myself the results of the unnecessary ransacking of rooms and other areas of the house."

"It has already been proven that so much has been wrongfully taken, it is not a 'pretty thing.' So sad! The 4th Amendment, and much more, has been totally violated, a grave invasion of privacy. I will keep the American public informed on TRUTH!"

Sunday, 18 September 2022 11:09 PM
