Trump Rips Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal Strategy

On Monday, former President Donald Trump posted a jab at President Joe Biden for the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

"Biden's biggest mistake was not understanding that the Military has to be last out the door, not first out the door," Trump wrote. "Civilians and equipment go first and then, when everyone and everything is out, the Military goes. So simple, and yet it wasn't done. Tragic!"

In contrast to Trump, Biden has said that the consequences of such a withdrawal were unavoidable.

"Let me be clear: The evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul is going to be hard and painful, no matter when it started or when we began,'' Biden said Sunday. ''Would have been true if we had started a month ago or a month from now. There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss and the heartbreaking images you see on television.

''It's just a fact. My heart aches for those people you see. We are proving that we can move, though, thousands of people a day out of Kabul."

Again, on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a press conference stating that she expects there to be a report on what went wrong in the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"I think there's going to be plenty of time ... to analyze ... what has happened and what has taken place in the context of the withdrawal from Afghanistan," Harris said, according to CNA.

"But right now, we are singularly focused on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who worked with us, and Afghans who are vulnerable, including women and children," the vice president added.