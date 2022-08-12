Rep. Donalds: Mar-a-Lago Raid Will Backfire on Biden, Dems in Midterms

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax Friday that Monday's FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, will "backfire" on President Joe Biden and the Democrats in November's midterm elections.

"You have voters in districts all across America who are looking at this news story, and they're basically being like, 'What the hell is this?' We need accountability of Washington. This is crazy," Donalds said during "American Agenda" Friday.

"I think what's actually going to happen is it's going to backfire on the Biden administration. It's going to backfire on congressional Democrats in both the House and Senate who have been committed to this strategy of criminalizing Donald Trump, regardless of the facts on the ground."

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that he personally approved dozens of FBI agents descending on Trump's home Monday to execute a search warrant and seize documents allegedly taken from the White House when the former president left office.

A federal magistrate in Florida signed off on the search warrant, which was executed while Trump was in New York during the day, The New York Times reported.

In his statement to reporters, Garland did not release specifics about what the Department of Justice was looking for, but said the department filed in court to unseal the paperwork relating to the warrant.

"Just now, the Justice Department has filed a motion in the Southern District of Florida to unseal a search warrant and property receipt relating to a court-approved search that the FBI conducted earlier this week. That search was of premises located in Florida belonging to the former president," Garland said.

"The department did not make any public statements on the day of the search. The former president publicly confirmed the search that evening, as is his right. Copies of both the warrant and the FBI property receipt were provided on the day of the search to the former president's counsel, who was on site during the search. The search warrant was authorized by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause."

Donalds said the unprecedented event is an example of the Democrats using the power they currently have to try and get Trump before potentially losing House and Senate majorities in November.

"What we have is a situation where you have elements in the Department of Justice, FBI, obviously, the White House, this Jan. 6 committee, which is a hot mess, and they've picked their target," Donalds said. "They know what the target is, and they're trying to find anything while they have all the levers of power to try to entrap or criminalized Donald Trump."

