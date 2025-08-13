Trump: 'D.C. Is Back Under Federal Control Where It Belongs'

President Donald Trump posted a lengthy explanation on social media Wednesday, explaining why the federal government is assuming control over Washington, D.C.'s security.

"Washington, D.C., has one of the Highest Rates of Crime in the World, more than many of the most violent Third World Countries. The City's Homicide Rate is higher than places notorious for their violence, such as Mexico City, Bogota, Islamabad, and Addis Ababa — Almost ten times higher than Fallujah, Iraq. If D.C. were a State, it would have the highest Homicide Rate of any State in America," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump announced Monday that Washington, D.C.'s police would be put under federal control. He invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act in an executive order to declare a "crime emergency" so his administration could take over the city's police force and signed a directive for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to activate the National Guard.

Using temporary powers from the Home Rule Act of 1973, the president can oversee the police for up to 30 days, but any extension would need congressional approval or a legal amendment.

"The Violent Crime Rate in D.C. has worsened, and the Murder Rate has essentially DOUBLED in just over a decade — But these are only the 'official' statistics released by corrupt City Officials," Trump posted.

"The REAL numbers are many times worse. In fact, a Precinct Commander was just suspended for allegedly manipulating the Violent Crime Statistics, and the D.C. Police Union, likewise, says the real numbers are much higher. Because the Democrat Government of D.C. has largely stopped investigating, arresting, and prosecuting most Crime, the published statistics don’t even capture a fraction of the actual Violence. No one is arrested for shoplifting.

"Citizens living in fear have largely given up on calling the Police, instead choosing not to walk the streets after dark, essentially becoming captive prisoners in their own City. Stores lock up their merchandise behind glass walls. Gang Youth Violence is so common it goes largely unreported. Vehicle Theft in D.C. is more than three times the National Average. Schools are completely dysfunctional. Citizens are afraid to speak up or, call the Police, lest they be targeted."

Law enforcement officials in Washington, D.C., have arrested arrested 103 people since Aug. 7, including 43 on Tuesday, according to the White House. About 30 National Guard troops were present Tuesday night, with numbers expected to increase Wednesday.

"The REAL Crime Rates are probably five to ten times what has been reported. D.C. has been under siege from thugs and killers, but now, D.C. is back under Federal Control where it belongs. The White House is in charge. The Military and our Great Police will liberate this City, scrape away the filth, and make it safe, clean, habitable and beautiful once more!" Trump concluded.

