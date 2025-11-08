Trump Backs Ramaswamy for Ohio Governor

President Donald Trump on Friday officially endorsed former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in his bid to become governor of Ohio, declaring his former opponent "something SPECIAL" and asserting he will "never let you down."

The endorsement injects immediate national attention into the Cincinnati native's 2026 gubernatorial campaign and highlights Trump's continuing influence in Republican politics in key swing states.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Vivek Ramaswamy is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio, a place I love and WON BIG, THREE TIMES, in 2016, 2020, and 2024!

"I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He is Young, Strong, and Smart!

"Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. As your next Governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Advance Election Integrity, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment," he wrote.

"Vivek Ramaswamy will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Ramaswamy, 40, has a bachelor's in biology from Harvard University and a law degree from Yale University.

The billionaire worked at a hedge fund before founding Roivant Sciences, a biotech firm, in 2014, where he served as CEO and later chairman.

He also co-founded Strive Asset Management, an investment firm that positioned itself as an "anti-woke" alternative in the asset management field.

Ramaswamy made a high-profile run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, officially entering the race in February 2023 and suspending his campaign in January 2024, after which he endorsed Trump.

He had a short-lived tenure as co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Although he has no prior experience in elected office, his business credentials and national visibility have made him a player in Republican politics.

He has also secured the endorsement of the Ohio Republican Party.

Trump's endorsement could carry weight in Ohio's Republican primary, given the former president's recent track record in the state and his standing among GOP voters.