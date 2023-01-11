Trump Calls for Investigation Into Possible Govt, Big Tech Collusion

Former President Donald Trump called for a formal investigation into the U.S. intelligence community's role in online censorship on Wednesday.

Through his Truth Social video platform, Trump maintained the "new Congress should immediately hold hearings to investigate the role of the FBI and other federal agencies in censoring lawful speech."

Trump then added: "Congressional leaders should promptly issue subpoenas in furtherance of this goal. The revelations also highlight why my proposal to end the revolving door between the deep state — and there is a deep state indeed. I wasn't a believer, but everybody's a believer right now."

In his 3-minute, 52-second video, Trump addressed the FBI, "tech tyrants," and President Joe Biden.

When referring to the Twitter Files exposé, Trump claimed that, "beyond all doubt," certain agencies of the federal government have been coordinating with tech platforms to suppress speech and curtail the First Amendment rights of individuals and companies.

"The now-famous Twitter Files have proven beyond all doubt that the corrupt officials at the FBI have been coordinating a censorship and surveillance propaganda campaign against the American people and, frankly, against me," said Trump, who has already publicly declared his intention to run for president in 2024.

Trump additionally referenced the "laptop from hell," previously belonging to Hunter Biden, the president's son, along with the "Biden family's criminality."

Trump also accused "tech tyrants" of working with the Biden administration to suppress or remove any critical views of the COVID-19 lockdown or vaccine mandates.

The former president said Big Tech and government agencies "suppressed doctors and health experts who dared to question approved health narratives. They censored voices who criticized school closures, lockdowns, and mandates, and they even banned people for stating proven scientific facts and anything bad about China, [which] they didn't want out."

Trump proposed that government officials should be required to wait at least seven years before working for Big Tech platforms.

"We must have free speech in our country," said Trump, while lamenting the "weaponization" of federal agencies against freedom of expression. "We must also have a fair and free press."