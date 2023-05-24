Trump Torches DeSantis' Glitch-Filled Candidacy Launch

Former President Donald Trump joined the chorus of critics who roasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday for multiple technical glitches that hampered the unique launch of his candidacy on Twitter for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

"'Rob,' My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!), yours does not! (per my conversation with Kim Jung Un, of North Korea, soon to become my friend!)," Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

Trump added another post on Truth Social showing a video of him at a rally interspersed with a shot of Elon Musk's account in Twitter Spaces with the caption "Preparing to Launch." A voice can be heard saying things such as, "We are kind of melting the servers." And he posted another video titled "Ron! 2024."

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for Trump's MAGA Inc. PAC, tweeted: "Ron DeSantis's campaign announcement is a historic train wreck. #Trump2024"

Even President Joe Biden jumped into the fray, tweeting, "This link works," and linking to a donation page for his campaign.

Also on Wednesday night, the Democratic National Committee chimed in with its own pointed critique of the flawed campaign rollout. In a statement, spokesperson Ammar Moussa said: “In true Ron DeSantis fashion, his presidential launch was quite literally not ready for primetime. Welcome to the race for the MAGA base, Ron!”

More than 20 minutes after the conversation was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. EDT, DeSantis couldn't speak as the Twitter Spaces live audio room repeatedly crashed and featured echoing audio, which Twitter CEO Elon Musk said was because Twitter's servers were overloaded by the hundreds of thousands of listeners in the room.

"Failure to Launch," "Crashed," and #DeSaster were among the trending Twitter topics in the U.S. during the chat session.

Bryan Griffin, DeSantis' press secretary, tried to make light of the situation.

"There is so much enthusiasm for Gov. DeSantis' vision for our great American comeback that he literally busted up the internet," Griffin said. "Washington is next."

The campaign said that glitches aside, it raised $1 million within an hour of DeSantis' launch.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.