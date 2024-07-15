Crowd Erupts As Trump Appears at GOP Convention

Showing a warrior's resolve, former President Donald Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Monday night, just two days after he dodged an assassin's bullet during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump walked onto the floor at the Fiserv Forum while Lee Greenwood was singing his anthem, "God Bless the USA." Trump was wearing a white bandage over his right ear, which was grazed by the bullet from the suspected shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was then gunned down atop a building 130 yards away by a Secret Service sniper.

The public address announcer introduced Trump, who walked to stand beside Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, named his running mate just hours before. After Greenwood finished singing, the crowd erupted in chants of "USA, USA, USA," "Fight, fight, fight," and "We love Trump."

Trump, appearing overcome by emotion, was seen chanting, "USA, USA, USA" with the crowd and saying "thank you."

Trump sat with Vance to his left and Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida to his right. House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana was in the seat to Vance's left.