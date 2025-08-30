Trump Plans to Skip Quad Summit in India

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to skip the upcoming — though not yet scheduled — Quad summit this fall, The New York Times reported.

Unnamed sources indicated Trump would not attend the meeting due to a souring relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In July, the United States, Australia, India, and Japan agreed to expand their cooperation on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific and further collaborate on supplies of critical minerals and rare earths that are key components of high-tech production.

The foreign ministers of the four countries, known as the "Quad," met in Washington as the Trump administration seeks to expand U.S. influence in the Indo-Pacific to compete with a rising China amid tensions with partners over trade and defense issues.

In a joint meeting with his three colleagues, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Quad must be a "vehicle for action" that goes beyond statements of intent and stressed that commerce and trade will be critical to ensuring the group's relevance in the future.

There is no indication from the White House that the foundation of the four-nation collective is shaky.

According to the Times' sources, Trump is showing his displeasure over Modi's failure to nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize by levying punitive tariffs on India.

Modi has balked at crediting Trump with any involvement in easing tensions between India and Pakistan, following the latest military escalation between the two in a decadeslong, simmering dispute. Trump has said repeatedly that he "solved" the conflict.

According to the Times, Modi has indicated he would be traveling to China this weekend for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. That is viewed by some political analysts as an indication that the Indian prime minister may be looking for support from China and Russia.

Steep U.S. tariffs on a range of Indian products took effect Wednesday, threatening a blow to India's overseas trade in its largest export market.

Trump had initially announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods. But earlier this month he signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff due to India's purchases of Russian oil, bringing the combined tariffs imposed by the U.S. on its ally to 50%.

Trump suggested on Tuesday that he was open to "using a very strong tariff system that's very costly to Russia or Ukraine" to make peace.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.