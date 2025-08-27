PM Modi Urges Citizens to Buy Goods Made in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens "to prioritize purchasing goods that are made in India" as punishing U.S. tariffs took effect, reported Newsweek.

"Whether it's decorative items or gifts, let us choose products manufactured within our own nation," Modi said during a speech Monday.

President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on imports from India on Wednesday, partly in response to the country's continued purchase of Russian oil.

The taxes are among the highest imposed on any of America's trading partners.

India has dubbed the tariffs as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable." The U.S. is the country's largest export market.

Modi has reportedly refused to take Trump's calls after the U.S. announced it was moving forward with tariffs.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday.