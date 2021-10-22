×
Trump Slams Meghan McCain: 'Always Been a Bully'

Trump Slams Meghan McCain: 'Always Been a Bully'
(Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)

By    |   Friday, 22 October 2021 04:07 PM

Former President Donald Trump on Friday criticized former ''The View'' co-host Meghan McCain following the release of her Audible memoir ''Bad Republican,'' and exit from the ABC panel show in August.

Trump said in a statement released by his political action committee, Save America: ''Isn't it funny that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a lowlife, is now complaining that it was she who was bullied by the Slobs and Radical Left maniacs of 'The View.'''

He went on to make an apparent reference to her criticism of Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, for attending the funeral of her father, longtime Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, in 2018. McCain described the two as ''funeral crashers'' in her book, saying in a later interview that ''One of my dad's old advisors told me that it was just like an event that they wanted to go to, because his funeral at the National Cathedral kind of ended up being this enormous moment.''

Trump said on Friday: ''At the request of many of her representatives, I made it possible for her father to have the world's longest funeral, designed and orchestrated by him, even though I was never, to put it mildly, a fan. In his own very special way, he was a RINO's RINO.''

The former president then went on to repeat his claims about winning the state of Arizona in the 2020 presidential election despite the official vote count and claimed that the late McCain ''sent the fake and totally discredited scam Dossier to the FBI, hoping to stop the 'Trump Train.' In any event, Meghan should fight the Communists instead of explaining how they beat her, hurt her, and made her 'physically ill.' She should fight back against the Losers of The View the way she fights against very good and well-meaning Republicans, and she would do herself a world of good!''

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


