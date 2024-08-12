WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Campaign: EU Tried to 'Meddle' in US Election

By    |   Monday, 12 August 2024 10:45 PM EDT

Donald Trump's campaign on Monday accused the European Union of trying to "meddle in the U.S. Presidential election," after an EU official posted an open letter to Elon Musk ahead of the X owner's sit-down with the former president, the New York Post reported.

Musk hosted a livestreamed conversation with Trump on X Spaces Monday night. Before it began, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton took to the platform to warn Musk that X is obligated to comply with EU's Digital Services Act, which requires tech companies to moderate content, among other provisions.

In his X post, Breton wrote, "With great audience comes greater responsibility #DSA As there is a risk of amplification of potentially harmful content in [EU flag emoji] in connection with events with major audience around the world, I sent this letter to@elonmusk."

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement, "The European Union should mind their own business instead of trying to meddle in the U.S. Presidential election. Let us be very clear: the European Union is an enemy of free speech and has no authority of any kind to dictate how we campaign."

Cheung also took a swipe at the White House, saying, "Only in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' America can an un-Democratic foreign organization feel emboldened enough to tell this country what to do."

X CEO Linda Yaccarino slammed Breton's letter as an "unprecedented attempt to stretch a law intended to apply in Europe to political activities in the US."

Musk responded by posting a meme referencing the 2008 movie "Tropic Thunder."

