Tags: donald trump | mar-a-lago | florida | security | secret service | assassination | attempt

Security Beefed Up Around Trump's Mar-a-Lago

By    |   Thursday, 18 July 2024 08:32 PM EDT

Security around Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's private club, has been increased following the recent assassination attempt on the former president, reported The Hill.

"On Saturday, July 20, 2024, due to enhanced security measures involving Mar-a-Lago and U.S. Secret Service-protected persons, South Ocean Boulevard will be closed to through traffic starting at approximately 4 p.m.," the town of Palm Beach said in an alert on its website Thursday.

The alert said the road closure will be in effect "24 hours a day, 7 days a week, until the November general election at a minimum."

"It will involve the area from Woodbridge Road to South Ocean Boulevard at the traffic circle where Southern Boulevard and South Ocean Boulevard connect," the alert read.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service told The Hill that "the safety and security of our protectees" is the Service's top priority.

"Out of concern for operation security, the Secret Service does not discuss the means and methods used for our protective operations," the spokesperson said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the sheriff's office has been providing security "with the Secret Service all along," according to GulfLive.com.

"We are in contact with them and upon President Trump's return to Florida, we will ramp up security to where we need to be — we're very good at doing what we're doing," he said.

Bradshaw, in an interview with WPTV News, said he was surprised Trump's shooter was able to get on to the rooftop from which he took the shot.

"... The reason I say that is, anywhere we move — and we protected the president for four years — anywhere we move to, anywhere he's at, if there's buildings around with within a half a mile, I mean, the helicopter checks the rooftops to make sure there's nobody up there," Bradshaw told WPTV. "And, you know, if there's a pathway up there, it's secured. So that surprised me a little bit, and I'm sure when they get done reviewing this, it'll be the focal point of it."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 18 July 2024 08:32 PM
