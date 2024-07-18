Trump Met With Secret Service Director Cheatle on Tuesday, ABC News Reports

Former President Donald Trump met with Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle on Tuesday, ABC News reported on Thursday citing a source, with the meeting coming amid intense scrutiny of the Secret Service's handling of the rally at which Trump was shot.

The meeting took place at the Republican presidential candidate's hotel in Milwaukee three days after the shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania which left Trump with a bleeding ear. It was not clear what was discussed.

A Trump campaign adviser did not confirm or deny the meeting and referred Reuters to the Secret Service, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cheatle said on Monday that the shooting at Trump's rally was "unacceptable" and that she would not resign. Top Republicans in the U.S. Congress have called for her to resign.

Cheatle has agreed to testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee on July 22 for a hearing, the panel said on Wednesday.

The shooting raised serious concerns about how the suspect was able to access a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to where Trump was speaking.

Trump has since said he was doing well and has appeared at the Republican National Convention. A rally attendee was killed in the shooting, two others were wounded and the suspect was killed by the Secret Service. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Costas Pitas; Editing by Chris Reese and Daniel Wallis)