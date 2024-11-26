Trump Requests N.Y. AG James Drop Lawsuit

Lawyers for President-elect Trump are requesting that New York Attorney General Letitia James drop her case against him, his family, and businesses "for the greater good of the country," the New York Post reported.

"In furtherance of our conversations with your office, we write to request that you completely dismiss the above-referenced case against President Donald J. Trump, his family, and his businesses, and stipulate to vacate the Judgment and dismiss all claims with prejudice," Trump attorney D. John Sauer wrote.

Trump has appealed the ruling that ordered him to pay a $454 million civil fraud judgment in James' lawsuit, and judges on a New York appeals court could possibly reverse the judgment entirely.

Sauer pointed to Trump's "historic election victory," writing, "President Trump has called for our Nation's partisan strife to end, and for the contending factions to join forces for the greater good of the country. This call for unity extends to the legal onslaught against him and his family that permeated the most recent election cycle.

"As counsel for President Trump in this appeal — and now as his nominee for Solicitor General of the United States — I have had the opportunity to experience this partisan division personally, and I strongly believe that it is necessary for the health of our Republic for the strife and lawfare to end.

"You now have the singular opportunity to help cure this division," Sauer continued, calling the cases against Trump "a flashpoint of national partisan division."

Sauer pointed to special counsel Jack Smith's recent request, which was granted by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, to dismiss his case against Trump regarding the 2020 election, as well as Smith's tossing his appeal in the classified records case on Monday after a federal judge dismissed the charges altogether in July.

Additionally, Judge Juan Merchan granted Trump's request to file a motion to dismiss Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case, in which he was found guilty, and removed Trump's sentencing date from the schedule.

"This case warrants the same treatment," Sauer wrote.

Sauer pointed as well to the fact that there were "no victims, no complaints, no misstatements, no causation, and no injuries or losses" in James' case.

"Instead, President Trump provided clear and unambiguous disclaimers to sophisticated commercial parties who made decisions based on their own due diligence. Every loan and insurance payment was made in full, and either on time or early," Sauer wrote, adding that Trump's business partners "were delighted with these transactions" and "benefited enormously, making over $100 million in profits."

Sauer added that the evidence "definitively demonstrates that the defendants' counterparties were not deceived, that they performed their own due diligence and eagerly sought, and embraced, the highly profitable business transactions, and that the challenged statements did not affect the terms of any transaction."

"As noted above, they were paid back in full, on time or early," he wrote.

Sauer then mentioned that "the chilling effect generated by this case is crushing to businesses across New York, who are being forced to flee to friendlier States where such standardless enforcement and excessive punishment are not found" and that "President Trump is one of the most successful developers in the history of New York."

"He rebuilt the New York skyline, created thousands of jobs, rescued and rejuvenated historic Wollman Rink, developed the $3 billion West Side Railyards from 59th to 72nd Street in Manhattan, was deeply involved in developing the Jacob Javits Center, and is singularly responsible for many other successes. This lawsuit against him 'vindicates no public purpose,'" he wrote.

In terms of uniting the country, Sauer wrote, "President [Abraham] Lincoln called for the American people to set aside their bitter divisions so that the blessings of liberty could be 'solemnly, reverently, and gratefully acknowledged as with one heart and one voice by the whole American people.' He urged all Americans to 'fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty hand to heal the wounds of the nation, and to restore it, as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes, to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility, and union.'

"Invoking the same spirit of unity, we request that you stipulate to the vacatur of the Judgment and dismissal of this case with prejudice," Sauer wrote.