Trump Meets Defense CEOs as WH Says Weapons Plentiful

President Donald Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth met Friday with the CEOs of several major defense contractors as the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran entered its sixth day.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social after the meeting that "we discussed Production and Production Schedules" and "they have agreed to quadruple Production of the 'Exquisite Class' Weaponry in that we want to reach, as rapidly as possible, the highest levels of quantity."

Trump did not explain what he meant by "Exquisite Class Weaponry."

Bloomberg reported that the phrase likely refers to sophisticated missiles that are difficult to produce and are capable of striking highly complex targets.

Examples include RTX's Standard Missile-6 and Tomahawk missiles and Lockheed Martin's latest Patriot interceptor, the MSE.

Executives from BAE Systems, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and RTX attended the meeting, Trump said. He added that executives would meet with him again in two months.

Trump said manufacturing expansion "began three months prior to the meeting, and Plants and Production of many of these Weapons are already under way."

Earlier this year, the Pentagon struck deals with Lockheed Martin and RTX to increase production of some of the most in-demand weapons, including Patriot, THAAD, and Standard missiles.

Lockheed Martin said after the meeting that it's agreed to "quadruple critical munitions production" to build on work with the Pentagon that started months ago, according to Bloomberg.

"We are moving with urgency, and we will deliver," the company said in a statement.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Friday that the meeting had been scheduled before the launch of Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28 against Iran's political leadership and military infrastructure.

Leavitt also said in remarks that aired live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform that the U.S. has sufficient ammunition and weapons stockpiles to achieve the operation's objectives.

Those include targeting the Islamist regime's leadership, neutralizing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, destroying its navy, eroding its influence over proxy terror groups, and empowering Iranians to reclaim their government.

"As the president has maintained, we have more than enough ammunition, weapons stockpiles to achieve the objectives of Operation Epic Fury and beyond," Leavitt told reporters outside the White House.

Leavitt said the U.S. is "well on our way" to achieving those objectives.

"I won't get ahead of the president on broadcasting any timelines," she said.

"What I will tell you is what President Trump has already laid out, which is that the achievable objectives of Operation Epic Fury ... we expect it to last about four to six weeks, and we are well on our way to achieving those objectives," Leavitt continued.

"Ultimately, the president has made it very clear he wants to take out the threat of Iran to the United States, and Operation Epic Fury is well on its way to doing that," she said.

"As for the future of Iran, as the president has pointed to, of course it's in the best interest of the United States of America for Iran to no longer be led by a radical terrorist regime that chants 'Death to America' and is lying to the United States and the world about their secret ambitions to possess a nuclear bomb," Leavitt continued.

"President Trump does not want to see that. He wants to take an interest in pursuing who the next leader of the Iranian country is going to be, and that has yet to be seen," she said.

"And the president is discussing it and deliberating it."

