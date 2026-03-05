Rep. Downing to Newsmax: Iran Campaign Will Last Weeks, Not Years

Rep. Troy Downing, R-Mont., a member of the House Financial Services Committee, said Thursday on Newsmax that U.S. military operations against Iran are likely to be short term and fall within President Donald Trump's constitutional authority.

Downing told "National Report" that the House understands the president is "well within his Article II capabilities" and that the current conflict "has not reached the point where it is an act of war."

"Everybody keeps telling me that we've got the 60- or 90-day threshold, and we're, what, five or six days into this?" Downing said.

"And I believe the president, I believe Secretary [of War Pete] Hegseth, when they say this is going to be weeks and not years. I don't think it's going to stretch to that."

Downing said he plans to oppose a war powers resolution seeking to limit the operation.

"When folks say that Congress is not using their congressional authority, I'll say, absolutely we are," he added. "So I plan on not passing this War Powers Resolution Act because I don't believe that this conflict rises to that level."

Downing argued Iran has effectively been in conflict with the United States for decades.

"Iran has been at war with us for decades — for more than 40 years," he said. "This is an Islamist regime that would absolutely kill every American they could, given the chance."

He said preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons must remain the top priority.

"We cannot allow — for the safety of our citizens, for our country, and for this planet — this regime to ever have nuclear weapons," Downing said.

"So I support the president going in there, making sure they destroy their nuclear capabilities, destroy their ballistic capabilities, and bring that navy down, because that is a direct threat to the United States of America."

Downing also voiced agreement with Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who has defended the administration's actions under the War Powers Resolution.

"I know that the president has checked all the boxes to exercise his Article II rights in this," Downing said.

"It hasn't risen to that level for us to need to do this. So I agree with Senator Fetterman 100% on this."

Addressing concerns about congressional briefings and operational secrecy, Downing said protecting sensitive military information is critical.

"Operational security is incredibly important because you're putting Americans and our allies at risk if you start to leak that out," he said.

Downing, a military veteran who performed combat search and rescue missions, added that once conflict begins, the objective must be decisive.

"For the best result in war, don't go to war," he said. "But if you're stuck in this, you need to go in to win."

He said recent U.S. military actions demonstrate both American capability and determination.

"We show the world two things: We show them our capability, and we show them our resolve," Downing said. "Our capability is unmatched on this planet, and if our interests are at risk, we have the resolve to actually do something about it."

"I'm proud of the president for doing what a lot of presidents wouldn't have done," he added, "making sure that we are standing up for the interests of the United States of America and making sure not just that our country, but this planet is a safer place."

