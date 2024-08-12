Pro-Trump Super PAC Dropping $100 Million on TV Ads

A pro-Trump super PAC said it plans to spend $100 million on TV ads leading up to Labor Day, Politico reported.

MAGA Inc, the principal Trump-aligned super PAC announced the ad buy in a memo Monday obtained by Politico. The ads will run in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina.

The ads will paint former President Donald Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris as a "soft-on-crime radical who is too dangerous for the White House," the organization’s top strategists, David Lee and Chris Grant, wrote in the memo, Politico said.

"Americans might vote for a liberal, but they won't vote for a lunatic," Lee and Grant wrote in the memo.

The TV ads coincide with the Democratic National Convention and plan to focus on Harris' immigration policies and her record as prosecutor, Politico reported. Republicans are hoping that focusing on Harris' record can blunt the momentum she's had since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Outside groups connected with MAGA Inc. have raised $120 million since the start of the Republican National Convention, with $76.5 million coming from a transportation company executive, Timothy Mellon, according to Politico.

Overall, MAGA Inc. has raised $318 million since its founding in 2022.

Lee and Grant have been tasked with overseeing the super PAC since former leader Taylor Budowich left to join the Trump campaign.