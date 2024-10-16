Trump Warns of Black Voters' Decline Amid Illegal Immigrant Crisis

Former President Donald Trump on Truth Social Wednesday said Black communities face political marginalization due to the influx of illegal immigrants permitted by the Biden-Harris administration.

Trump warned that Black Americans could lose political power if Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party remain in office.

"Kamala's support is collapsing with Black voters. Inflation is hell. Worse, their cities are being used as illegal alien dumping grounds. If Kamala gets 4 more years, the Black Community loses its political power forever because their neighborhoods will all be majority migrant," Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday.

Trump's statement follows a broader narrative that has emerged in conservative circles, highlighting the challenges Black Americans face in competing with migrants for jobs, housing, and public services.

On Monday, Harris, in contrast, announced a plan to bolster economic opportunities for Black men. Her efforts aimed to energize a key Democratic voting bloc amid reports of dwindling enthusiasm, especially among Black voters, Newsmax reported.

The National Review recognized these concerns, detailing frustrations in inner-city communities over the growing presence of illegal immigrants. The publication reported that American citizens, particularly those in predominantly Black neighborhoods, feel increasingly sidelined as their needs are overshadowed by the resources allocated to illegal immigrants.

National Review noted that Black workers, particularly men, have long struggled against the influx of undocumented laborers in low-skilled job markets. According to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, hearings over the past two decades indicated that illegal immigration had a measurable and sometimes dramatic impact on Black employment and wages.

As far back as 1960, the competition led to a significant decline in relative employment rates for Black males in low-skill sectors — up to 7% — while wages dropped by 9%. This economic strain was also linked to an increase in incarceration rates for Black men, exacerbating social and economic challenges.

The surge in illegal immigration has further strained public resources. Steven Camarota of the Center for Immigration Studies testified before Congress that nearly 60% of households led by illegal immigrants access public benefits, costing taxpayers an estimated $42 billion annually. Public schools, in particular, face significant financial burdens, with $69 billion spent yearly on the roughly 4 million children of illegal immigrants.

Historically, Democrats have enjoyed overwhelming support from this demographic, with nearly 89% of Black voters supporting the party in the past two election cycles. However, polling suggests that Trump is gaining ground, with reports indicating he could secure over 20% of the Black vote in the upcoming election.

Some analysts warn that as illegal immigrants continue to flood into the country, they may not only compete with Black workers but also eventually replace them as the most reliable Democratic voting bloc.